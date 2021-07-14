Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issued By Truist Securiti

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will earn $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s FY2023 earnings at $14.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $768.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.94.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $810.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $691.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $391.08 and a 52-week high of $835.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,250 shares of company stock worth $59,802,500. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

