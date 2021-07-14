Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $190.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nasdaq traded as high as $180.95 and last traded at $180.56, with a volume of 11490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.77.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 34,422.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 83,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,839,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.49. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

