BTIG Research Reiterates $19.25 Price Target for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a research report report published on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.81.

PINE stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.74 million, a PE ratio of 122.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $20.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 95,343 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 78,574 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 245,533 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

