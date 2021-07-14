MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) PT Raised to $9.00 at Barclays

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) had its price target upped by Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $807.89 million, a P/E ratio of -202.76 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

