LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ LVOX opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $11.43.
LiveVox Company Profile
