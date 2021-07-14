Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Investment analysts at Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $219.18 on Monday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.68.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

