Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $788.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHTR. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.00.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $710.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $525.87 and a 52 week high of $749.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $699.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $732,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

