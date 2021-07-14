Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.70. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 51,665 shares trading hands.

AIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.79. The company has a market cap of C$434.69 million and a PE ratio of -27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 74.82 and a current ratio of 82.55.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aimia Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aimia (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

