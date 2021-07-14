FY2022 EPS Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $9.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock.

HELE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $209.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.32. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

