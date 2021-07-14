Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of RCH opened at C$41.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$31.20 and a twelve month high of C$43.61.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$125,110.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total value of C$837,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,860,979.73. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,686.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.