Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$36.48. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$36.08, with a volume of 37,558 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on AFN shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.51. The firm has a market cap of C$677.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,405.33.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

