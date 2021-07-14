Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,668 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,205% compared to the average daily volume of 111 call options.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 10.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter.

