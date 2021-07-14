Tufin Software Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,310 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 10,288% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 call options.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $361.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TUFN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

