Traders Buy Large Volume of AZZ Call Options (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 595 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,090% compared to the average volume of 50 call options.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04. AZZ has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AZZ by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AZZ by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AZZ by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

