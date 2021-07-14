JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.29. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 150,055 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 646.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3,243.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 236,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 92.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

