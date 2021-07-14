Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

