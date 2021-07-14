STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $41.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. STAG Industrial traded as high as $39.69 and last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 8401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,716,000 after purchasing an additional 139,861 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after buying an additional 138,004 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,799,000 after acquiring an additional 413,365 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

