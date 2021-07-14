IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $99.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.27.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IRIDEX by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in IRIDEX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $123,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

