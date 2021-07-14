Vertex Energy (NYSE:VTNR) Trading Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTNR)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 34,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,566,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Specifically, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $108,400.00. Also, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 195,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,942.96. Insiders sold 331,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,792 over the last quarter.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

