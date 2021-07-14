Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

KEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

KEP stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 249.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 939,997 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

