loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. loanDepot traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 4265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LDI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

