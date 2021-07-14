Couchbase, Inc. Plans $150 Million IPO for July 22nd (BASE)

Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) plans to raise $150 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 7,000,000 shares at a price of $20.00-$23.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Couchbase, Inc. generated $108.2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $43.2 million. The company has a market-cap of $861.5 million.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, William Blair, Stifel, Baird and Oppenheimer & Co. were co-managers.

Couchbase, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to empower enterprises to build, manage and operate modern mission-critical applications at the highest scale and performance. Couchbase provides a leading modern database for enterprise applications. Enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on, for which there is no tolerance for disruption or downtime. Our database is versatile and works in multiple configurations, from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge, and can be run by the customer or managed by us. We have architected our database on the next-generation flexibility of NoSQL, embodying a “not only SQL” approach. We combine the schema flexibility unavailable with legacy databases with the power and familiarity of the SQL query language, the lingua franca of database programming, into a single, unified platform. Our cloud-native platform provides a powerful modern database that serves the needs of both enterprise architects and application developers. We built Couchbase for the most important, mission-critical applications for the largest enterprises, with the highest performance, reliability, scalability and agility requirements. Any compromise of these requirements could cause these applications to fail—stopping or delaying package delivery for shipping companies, interrupting reservations for travel companies or causing product shortages in stores for retailers. We have spent over a decade building a platform architected to solve our customers’ most difficult database challenges, from scale to flexibility to deployment. This includes enabling Couchbase to not just simply run in the cloud, but to run anywhere from public clouds to hybrid environments and even all the way to the edge, in truly distributed environments with flexibility in and between those environments. C We have 549 customers spanning across more than 50 countries. Our customers are comprised of over 30% of the Fortune 100. Our customers include BT (British Telecommunications), Carnival (the cruise line), Domino’s (pizza) and PVH Europe, a fashion company. *Revenue and net loss figures are for the 12 months that ended April 30, 2021. (Note: Couchbase filed confidential IPO documents with the SEC on Feb. 10, 2021.) “.

Couchbase, Inc. was founded in 2008 and has 597 employees. The company is located at 3250 Olcott Street Santa Clara, California 95054 and can be reached via phone at (650) 417-7500 or on the web at http://www.couchbase.com/.

