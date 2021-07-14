Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

