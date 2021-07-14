Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Shares of TECK opened at $22.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

