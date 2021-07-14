MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at CIBC

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of MTYFF opened at $54.21 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

