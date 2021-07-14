MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at CIBC

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of MTYFF opened at $54.21 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

