Brokers Issue Forecasts for Subsea 7 S.A.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SEB Equities upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of SUBCY opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.10. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $996.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.00 million.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

