MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) PT Set at $1.79 by Morgan Stanley

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) has been assigned a $1.79 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MNGPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:MNGPY opened at $1.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

