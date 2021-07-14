Goodfood Market Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Goodfood Market in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

