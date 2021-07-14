Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Zynga in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,438 shares in the company, valued at $132,962.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,168,010 shares of company stock worth $34,291,430. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

