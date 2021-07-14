FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CSFB set a C$43.00 price target on Boralex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.55.

TSE BLX opened at C$37.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.18. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$32.24 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.63%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

