AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Up 8,500.0% in June

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 335,400 shares, a growth of 8,500.0% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $50.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.91.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnPac Bio-Medical Science will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANPC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

