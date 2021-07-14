AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Up 8,500.0% in June

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 335,400 shares, a growth of 8,500.0% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $50.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.91.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnPac Bio-Medical Science will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.
