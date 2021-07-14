Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WAL opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

