The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the June 15th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 45,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPRN. B. Riley raised their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.27.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

