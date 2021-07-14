Reviewing BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) & Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

94.7% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of BankFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of BankFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and BankFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp 27.65% 30.63% 2.28% BankFinancial 15.02% 4.77% 0.51%

Dividends

Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankFinancial pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flagstar Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BankFinancial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and BankFinancial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp $2.14 billion 1.05 $538.00 million $9.52 4.47 BankFinancial $58.24 million 2.78 $9.16 million $0.61 18.23

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BankFinancial. Flagstar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BankFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Flagstar Bancorp and BankFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 BankFinancial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $56.40, suggesting a potential upside of 32.49%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than BankFinancial.

Volatility and Risk

Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankFinancial has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats BankFinancial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing. The Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, and investment and insurance products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, and warehouse lending. The Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. The Mortgage Servicing segment offers serviced and subserviced mortgage and other consumer loans; and services loans for its loans held-for-investment and loans held-for-sale portfolios, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided banking services through 158 full service banking branches; and mortgages through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 103 retail locations and 3 call centers in 28 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans and leases; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, fund transfer, bill payment, other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency services. In addition, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. The company operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties, Illinois. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.