WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WKME. JMP Securities initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

