Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Now Covered by William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.10% from the stock’s current price.

VERV stock opened at $53.15 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

