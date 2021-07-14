Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Now Covered by William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.10% from the stock’s current price.
VERV stock opened at $53.15 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $73.80.
About Verve Therapeutics
