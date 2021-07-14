Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.32% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.02 ($25.91).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €18.42 ($21.67) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.39.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

