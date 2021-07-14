Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMMCF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMMCF stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.