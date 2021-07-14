BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BRP opened at $25.97 on Monday. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 973.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 91,820 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

