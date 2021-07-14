Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAMXF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $116.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

