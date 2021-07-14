Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 825,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 36,954 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 313.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 23,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

