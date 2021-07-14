Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Hold

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Cellectis alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CLLS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of CLLS opened at $14.74 on Monday. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $670.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.36.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. The company had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cellectis by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 500,367 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 276,230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.