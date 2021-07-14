Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AstraZeneca PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

AZN stock opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

