Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Head-To-Head Survey

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Neuronetics alerts:

This table compares Neuronetics and Atrion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $49.24 million 7.59 -$27.45 million ($1.41) -10.29 Atrion $147.59 million 7.54 $32.12 million N/A N/A

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics.

Risk and Volatility

Neuronetics has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Neuronetics and Atrion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neuronetics currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.07%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Atrion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Atrion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -45.39% -49.29% -23.35% Atrion 21.61% 12.94% 11.69%

Summary

Atrion beats Neuronetics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measure the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.