Piper Sandler Weighs in on Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Shares of MS stock opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

