Cerevel Therapeutics (NYSE:CERE) Stock Price Up 6.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CERE) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 5,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,126,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Specifically, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Also, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NYSE:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

