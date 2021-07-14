Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Delek US traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.31. 1,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 905,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DK. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.
In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
