Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Delek US traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.31. 1,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 905,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DK. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Delek US alerts:

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Delek US by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 84,795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Delek US by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 1,132.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 176,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Delek US by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.