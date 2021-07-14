Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Delek US traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 1,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 905,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Delek US by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 347,624 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,325,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

