Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Delek US traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 1,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 905,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.
In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Delek US (NYSE:DK)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
