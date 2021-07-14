Brokers Offer Predictions for Fulton Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

