Brokers Offer Predictions for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMG. Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.33.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $180.75 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $138.31 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 77,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $17,392,482.80. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,268 shares of company stock valued at $29,442,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

